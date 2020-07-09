A Texas mom gave birth to triplets right after she beat Covid-19

US & World

Maggie Sillero was 28 weeks pregnant with triplets when she got the terrifying news that she had Covid-19.

She wasn’t sick on May 8 when she went to The Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston — and never showed any coronavirus symptoms.

She was admitted for observation because she was considered high-risk and her doctor wanted to monitor her and her babies’ health for the final weeks of the pregnancy.

Sillero told CNN that she hadn’t left her house since March, so she thought the coronavirus test would just a routine precaution.

“When I got the news, it was very shocking. I could not believe it,” she said.

Her husband also tested positive and was also asymptomatic, she said.

Sillero said her mom and her 5-year-old son, Alexander, both tested negative, even though they’d all been together. Her mom was able to care for Alexander.

Being away from her family was tough, but they were able to FaceTime and her nurses would sit with her and talk — even though they had to wear their full protective gear.

“I got to know them each personally, which was great,” she said. “I felt like I had made new friends. So I didn’t feel alone at that time at all.”

One of the nurses was one of Sillero’s childhood friends, who she hadn’t seen since they were in middle school.

Sillero was tested regularly in the hospital and on June 4, when she was in her 32nd week, she got her second negative result which indicated that she was free of the virus.

She didn’t have much time to celebrate because her ultrasound that morning showed that one of her babies had her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

The three babies — a girl and two boys — were delivered by emergency Caesarean section that afternoon.

“Luckily, everything came out good,” Sillero said. “The doctors were amazed at how well the babies were doing as soon as they were born.”

He mom was with her for the delivery because her husband had not yet gotten word that he was negative.

Isabella, the oldest, weighed 3.11 pounds, Nathaniel weighed 3.7 pounds and Adriel was 2.1 pounds, according to the hospital. They were all taken to the NICU, where Sillero visited them every day.

“They are doing really good. They’re being healthy. They’re growing as expected,” Sillero said.”Of course, they are premature. So there’s going to be some delays in certain things, but I mean, they’ve been doing really good that weight has been going up.”

They turned one month old on July 4 and the hospital said they’ve almost doubled in sized.

Sillero got to bring Isabella home on Monday and doctors said the boys would be ready to get out of the hospital soon.

“They’re good fighters and they’ve been doing really good — progressing very well,” she said. “Their weights have gone up, they’re bottle feeding, so they’re doing really good.”

She said Alexander is looking forward to having everyone home, so he can take on the role of big brother and help his parents change diapers and do things around the house.