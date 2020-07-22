MLB fans’ boos and cheers will influence game atmosphere at spectator-less stadiums

US & World

Major League Baseball is preparing to begin the 2020 season Thursday without fans in the stands.

However, you may still be able to cheer, clap or boo players and teams in real time during the season.

MLB is launching a new feature called Cheer at the Ballpark that allows fans to participate virtually from the comfort of their own homes, the league told CNN. All they need is a phone or computer with a web browser to participate through its website, Gameday app or through a social media link, according to a report by ESPN.

Fans will be presented with three reaction icons that can be used to indicate cheering, booing or clapping. The cheering feature will pop up along with the Gameday score graphic, according to ESPN.

The feature will be limited at first, with only a few “cheerable” games available each day. MLB says that it will be available for more games as the season progresses.

Crowd noise operators at games will have access to a dashboard during games that they can use to see “fan sentiment and engagement” throughout games, which will guide them as they employ artificial ballpark sounds, MLB said.

Chris Marinak, executive vice president of strategy, technology and innovation for MLB, told ESPN that no booing sounds will be provided. In the event a lot of fans choose the booing option, he said the noise will be lowered.

MLB kicks off it’s 60-game 2020 season with the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco Giants facing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium at 10:08 p.m. ET.