St. Louis Cardinals’ game postponed after positive coronavirus tests, reports say

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers to be postponed, according to MLB Network and ESPN.

MLB Network was first to report the news. ESPN reports that multiple members of the team have tested positive.

The game was slated to start at 2:10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When asked about Friday’s report about the Cardinals, a Major League Baseball spokesperson said the league would address the situation in a press release later Friday morning.

This is the latest in a string of coronavirus-related cancellations that have dotted MLB’s schedule since it started an abbreviated, 60-game season earlier this month.

The Miami Marlins’ season is on hold through at least Sunday because of a Covid-19 outbreak within that team.

And the Philadelphia Phillies, who had played three games against the Marlins to open the season last week, saw their games against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend postponed after two staff members tested positive.

The Phillies, after the Marlins’ outbreak was known, also had their games with the New York Yankees this week postponed out of caution.

The abbreviated MLB season is being played without fans and features new rules, including the banning of high-fives and spitting, to avoid spreading the virus.