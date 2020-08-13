Wildfires have destroyed more than 60,000 acres across three states and are spreading rapidly

US & World

Firefighters across three states are battling wildfires that have destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West.

In the rugged hills near California’s Lake Hughes in Los Angeles County, the Lake Fire has grown to 10,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire was first reported at 3:40 p.m. and is spreading at a very rapid rate, according to fire officials.

Several structures are threatened and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has set up an evacuation center at a local high school. More than 400 firefighters have been assigned to control the blaze.

“This robust number of resources will be placed strategically to protect homes that may come under fire threat,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Cloud cover along with higher humidity levels is expected for Thursday, which could provide a window to help contain the fire, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. Friday’s forecast is hotter and drier, Guy said, posing more of a risk. Those conditions will likely last well into next week.

In neighboring Oregon, the Mosier Creek Fire has prompted evacuations in Wasco County. Several large air tankers are on the way to help control the blaze, which has consumed at least 50 acres Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District.

The heat is just building there and will last into the beginning of next week, Guy said, along with dry conditions.

And in Colorado, the Grizzly Creek Fire has destroyed more than 3,200 acres and is 0% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

The fire crossed the Colorado River and Interstate 70 on Wednesday, prompting the interstate to shut down east of Glenwood Springs.

“This fire is in a really tough spot, and it’s really tough to fight,” White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said during a community briefing Wednesday. There is no estimate yet of when the interstate could be fully reopened.

The fire ignited Monday and has spread quickly due to drought conditions. Some rural communities outside of Glenwood Springs are now under a “pre-evacuation” advisory.

The Grizzly Creek Fire is less than 100 miles from the Pine Gulch Fire to the southwest, which has destroyed more than 50,000 acres in less than a week. The Bureau of Land Management says it is 7% contained.

Nearly 900 people are working to contain the two fires. “We’re going to be here for a while,” said Fitzwilliams. “This fire is going to be here for a while.”

Colorado is heating up as well, Guy said, with high temperatures for the next seven days. A chance of daily rain in the region could bring some relief, Guy said, but with it comes the risk of new fires from lightning.