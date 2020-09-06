Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81

US & World

Hall of Fame baseball player Lou Brock died Sunday at the age of 81, a Brock family representative confirmed to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brock played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, with 16 of those for the Cardinals. He is one of 32 players to hit 3,000 hits or more and has the second most stolen bases in MLB history.

An outfielder, Lou Brock began his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1961 before being traded to the Cardinals during the 1964 season.

“Our hearts are broken,” the Cardinals wrote on Twitter. “Lou Brock was an amazing player and outstanding person. He loved the game and all of Cardinal Nation. Rest in peace, Lou.”

“We join the Cardinals organization and all MLB in mourning the passing of Hall of Famer Lou Brock,” the Cubs said in a statement on Twitter.

As a member of the Cardinals, Brock was a six-time All-Star and won two World Series titles. Brock retired from baseball after a 1979 season in which he hit .304 at age 40. When he retired, he had 3,023 hits and his career batting average was .293.

He held the record for stolen bases with 938 from 1971 to 1991, when he was surpassed by Rickey Henderson, the current record holder with 1,406.

Brock was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985, according to the Hall of Fame’s website.