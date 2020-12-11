Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden’s win

US & World

MADISON, Wisconsin — President Donald Trump has lost a Wisconsin lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek on Friday ruled against every argument Trump made challenging ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties, saying the election was properly administered and there was no wrongdoing.

Trump plans to quickly appeal and he awaits a ruling in a separate federal lawsuit in the state.

Trump has called for quick rulings so he can file appeals before the Electoral College meets on Monday and casts Wisconsin’s 10 votes for Biden.