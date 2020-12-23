Track Santa as he flies around the world on Christmas Eve

US & World

NORAD is focusing its formidable tracking systems on Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their annual flight delivering presents to children around the world.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is responsible for protecting the skies over the US and Canada, has activated its official Santa Tracker.

You can follow his sleigh on the NORAD Tracks Santa website and there are apps available for iOS and Android devices.

This is the Santa Trackers 65th anniversary.

It dates back to a typo in a 1955 Sears ad and an Air Force officer, who’s now known as the “Santa Colonel.”

NORAD was even able to keep the tradition going during the 2018 government shutdown.

Normally, hundreds of volunteers staff a special call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to update children who call 1-877-Hi-NORAD from all over the world on Santa’s location.

This year, there will be a smaller number of volunteers answering calls to reduce the potential risk of spreading the virus.

“NORAD is committed to tracking Santa while keeping our military, their families, and our dedicated call center volunteers safe,” NORAD said in a news release.

People who can’t get through to a volunteer will hear a recorded message with Santa’s latest location.

Health officials say that children don’t need to worry about Santa’s health as he goes from house to house all night.

Dr. Anthony Fauci assured Sesame Street’s Elmo that he had personally given Santa the Covid-19 vaccine at the North Pole.