Boston Celtics legend K.C. Jones has died at age 88

The word ‘legend’ is often thrown around casually. But when it comes to K.C. Jones, there really is no other word that does him justice.

Consider his list of accomplishment: Twelve NBA championships as a player and coach. Two NCAA rings. One Olympic gold medal.

Winning and Jones went so hand in hand that the standing joke was the ‘C’ in K.C. stood for championships.

Jones did this week at age 88, the Boston Celtics announced Friday.

The team did not release a cause of death, or say exactly when he passed away.

His was the second death of an iconic Celtics figure this year.

Last month, Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn died at 86. His legacy too will forever be tied to the Celtics, where he played a part in all 17 of the franchise’s championships — from player to coach to color commentator.

