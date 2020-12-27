Man charged after 3 killed in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

US & World

A man has been charged with murder after three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Saturday at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said Sunday.

Police received calls about a shooting with multiple victims at Don Carter Lanes around 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea said at a news briefing Sunday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers heard gunfire from inside the building,” O’Shea said. “Within several minutes, the officers were able to locate what they believed was the suspect and he was taken into custody without any officers firing their weapons.”

The 37-year-old White male suspect, identified by authorities as Duke Webb, had attempted to conceal his identity and hide his weapons from police, he added.

Webb, a Florida resident and an active military member, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during the news conference.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene and three others with injuries from gunfire, O’Shea said. Those victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

Police believe the shooting was a random attack, O’Shea said. Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video from inside the bowling alley, he said.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were three men aged 73, 65 and 69.

Two teenagers were wounded by the shooting, including a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and is now in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl was also shot in the shoulder and has been treated and released from a local hospital.

A 62-year-old male who received multiple gunshot wounds underwent surgery overnight and is in critical condition.

Both teenagers were picking up food when they were shot, O’Shea said. The shooting happened both inside and outside the bowling alley, he added.

The bowling alley posted on its Facebook page the message: “Pray Please.”

“I’m angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement posted on Facebook. “My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery.”

Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago, near the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

CNN has reached out to Rockford Police and Fire and the bowling alley for more information.