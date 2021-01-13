Yankee Stadium is expected to join Mets’ Citi Field as a Covid-19 vaccine mega site

US & World

New York’s Yankee Stadium is expected to join numerous sports and entertainment venues around the nation being used as mass Covid-19 vaccination sites in a bid to boost lagging vaccine distribution efforts.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday a “plan is in motion” to use The House that Ruth Built in the Bronx as a vaccination site. The announcement came one day after the mayor and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen said a 24-hour, vaccine mega site will be set up at Citi Field in Queens later this month.

As of Tuesday, New York City had administered 28,599 new Covid-19 vaccine doses, de Blasio said.

From sports stadium to sprawling fairgrounds, authorities are looking to increase inoculation efforts as the country continues to set single-day records for Covid-19 deaths.

Nearly 9 million people have received their first doses of vaccine and nearly 27.7 million doses of vaccine have now been distributed, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. That’s far behind initial Trump administration estimates, which at one point predicted 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will soon be the first mass Covid-19 vaccination site in Orange County, officials said Monday.

Mass vaccination sites have opened or will soon open in other parts of California, including at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, San Diego’s Petco Park, and Sacramento’s Cal Expo.

The home of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team has become a vaccination site for the foreseeable future, according to the state Department of Health Services. State Farm Stadium in Glendale was turned into a 24/7 vaccination site on Monday.

In Houston, health officials are vaccinating thousands at a site at Minute Maid Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Astros.