Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s office says he intends to resign as head of government weakened by ally’s defection

ROME (AP) — The office of Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says the leader will tell his wobbly government on Tuesday he intends to offer his resignation. Conte survived two confidence votes in Parliament last week but crucially lost his absolute majority in the Senate with the defection of a centrist ally. The premier’s office said Monday night that Conte will inform his Cabinet at a meeting Tuesday morning of his “will to go to the Quirinale (presidential palace) to hand in his resignation.” Then Conte will head to the palace to meet with President Sergio Mattarella, who can accept the resignation, possibly asking the premier to try to form a more solid coalition.