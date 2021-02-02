The NFL is providing free PPE kits to Super Bowl attendees upon arrival at the stadium

US & World

Everything has been impacted by the spread of Covid-19, even the most important football game of the year.

Thousands of fans will be traveling to Tampa, Florida, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday. And for the 25,000 that will be gracing Raymond James Stadium with their presence, the NFL has put in place some necessary provisions: Free PPE kits upon fans’ arrival, including masks, wipes, and hand sanitizer.

“The (NFL) is providing all 25,000 fans with these free PPE kits upon arrival at the stadium for (the Super Bowl),” said Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the league, on Twitter. “All personnel and fans, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who are receiving free tickets from the NFL, will be required to wear face coverings through the game.”

The league is not alone in putting safety precautions in place, as thousands gather despite the risk of Covid-19.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order last month requiring the use of face coverings during Super Bowl events. Those refusing to wear a mask could be fined up to $500.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advised fans — both in Tampa and across the US — against watching the big game in crowds, recommending instead that fans watch it at home with others in their household.

“Attending large gatherings including the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” according to the guidance posted on the CDC’s website.