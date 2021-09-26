Infamous transgender internet personality Chris Chan compares self to Jesus while jailed for allegedly raping elderly mother

US & World

ORANGE, Virginia -- Transgender YouTuber Christine Chandler or "Chris Chan" who is accused of allegedly raping his 79-year-old possibly senile mother reaches out from his Central Virginia Regional Jail cell.

Chandler requested this letter be forwarded to his court appointed lawyer David Heilberg and to the creator and forum administer of Kiwi Farms, Joshua Moon or more commonly known as "Null."

Kiwi Farms was originally created to log the prolific amount of content related to Chris Chan.

It is uncertain how the letter was forwarded to Null due to the fact that according to him he is living anonymously in Eastern Europe.

Dated September 19th, the letter to Null and Heilberg, Chandler compares the events that have taken place in his past and at the present as the trials that Jesus Christ endured during his life.

Saying, "…my life events at present and so far can directly be compared and matched with that which have been chronicled of none other than Jesus Christ of Nazareth himself, in any Holy Bible."

Chandler asked those who read the letter to basically photoshop any photo of him not wearing glasses.

"A naturally growing brown beard, mustache and sideburns. Now place that photo next to any image of Jesus on of off the cross; compare, look deep into my eyes and photograph; see for yourself, I meditate and connect, directly and genuinely with the Cosmos, both of our Universe halves, and throughout the timelines, and entire Mutiverse," Chris Chan wrote.

In the letter Chris talks about video game visual perspectives adding, "That being stated, All of my life, my mind, eyes, and literally held the constant perception of being the Central Camera #000, out of all of the other cameras, infinite, from the First Person Perspective of all others."

"Gibi" a YouTube content creator who also follows Chris Chan read the letter and broke down much of what Chandler was saying.

"Referring himself to a camera… imagine if you can take control of a person like youre getting control of an NPC (Non Playing Character) in a video game and you now see things through their perspective. Chris believes that his body camera number one and his consciousness number zero because he is omnipotent. His minds eye is literally before everyone else," Gibi explained.

Chris Chan rambled further in the letter associating himself as Jesus Christ saying, "I am Literally the Real Player One; the One Avatar; and this Body, Eyes, Mind and all is the One God Body, and I am Literally also Jesus Christ, Himself, fully reincarnated and fully reawakened."

Gibi said in his video that Chandler has considered himself an equal to God but has never said he was the reincarnation of Christ.

"He believes there is a universe where all fictional things happen but our insight to that universe is slightly skewed," Gibi said trying to make clear what Chris was saying.

In the letter Chandler drew a cross with a broken heart on it.

Chandler detailed his financial problems before his arrest saying, "Friday the 30th: Forced out of my home and Temple; had no where else to go. Had less than 50 dollars between pocket money, and only a couple of bucks or so in my bank account, NO money in my PayPal, Patreon was not due for a payout until Sunday and SSI was not coming into my bank until Tuesday. Harriet and Tom Ashby (Chris's aunt and uncle) caste me out before I even arrived to Midlothian…. Josh(Null) had wired a thousand to my bank that Friday, But it would not arrive until After or on Monday. Little food and Options, and you try bumming in Any Parking Lot without feeling insecure and paranoid. I Needed Safety and Comfort As Quickly As Possible. THAT is why I transferred that money."

"EVEN had $150 from Patreon on Sunday the 1st that went Straight to Barbie Chan's bank account. I WOULD have paid the ramining 600 Monday or Tuesday, BUT NULL had to FAIL HIS DESTINED TEST And Betrayed Me, like I was betrayed and jailed with a Kiss over 2000 years ago. NOW, and as of the past-arrest, I have absolutely NO Way to fulfill that repentence, OR anything else Digital," Chandler wrote accusing Null of not full-filling financial obligations.

Towards the end of the letter Chandler explains his sexual actions he took with his mother and again comparing himself to a god sharing, "Emanuel (God above all other Gods and Goddesses, and one of my mentors), herself, had deemed me to Heal, Cleanse, and Clear Barbara of All of her past sins and regrets, and improve her abilities directly and personally, as her Goddess. We mainly Cuddled, Soul-Bonded, and Talked. Consentful and Emotionally and Mentally Supportive and Healing,"

The embattled YouTube persona spoke on his godly forgiveness of homosexual, transgender and gay people by saying, "Adultry; WHY Else do you all have Pro-Gay, Pro-Lesbian, Pro-Trans, and all Today and the past Decades? Everyone Involved Were All Being Genuinely, Deeply HAPPY, CONTENT, AND SPIRITUALLY SATISFIED with Themselves and Each Other. As long as All are over the age of consent, and the activity was consentual by all aprties involved, AND GENUINELY, SPIRITUALLY HAPPY, It is good.

Chris Chan had a continuance hearing in mid September but he nor his legal representation were required to be on hand.

Chandlers next court appearance is scheduled for mid October.

If you would like to read the hand written letter from Chandler it can be found on the Kiwi Farms website.

If you are interested in Gibi's YouTube video regarding the Chandler letter you can see it by clicking here.