New York officer fatally shoots man in fencing mask who charged police with 2 swords, police say
ELWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer has shot and killed a man who charged at authorities with two swords on New York’s Long Island, and the police commissioner says the shooting appears to be justified. Fifty-four-year-old Alan Weber was pronounced dead at a hospital after Tuesday night’s shooting in Elwood. Suffolk County police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man acting violently inside a home. Authorities say Weber ignored orders to drop the swords and an officer fired a stun gun at him, but it had no effect. Police say Weber then charged at the officers and one of them fired several shots. State and local authorities are investigating.