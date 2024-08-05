‘Several’ US personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraq base

Originally Published: 05 AUG 24 17:26 ET

(CNN) — Several US personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack Monday against US and coalition forces at Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, a US defense official said.

“We can confirm that there was a suspected rocket attack today against US and Coalition forces at Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq,” the official said. “Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured. Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment.”

The attack comes amid extremely high tensions in the Middle East, as the US has been bracing for Iranian retaliation against Israel.

It also comes just days after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered additional military assets to the region, sending a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the Middle East.