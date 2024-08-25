Skip to Content
US & World

Gazan hospital faces frequent power outages, threatening patient’s lives

By
Updated
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:36 AM

(KVIA) -- Frequent power outages at a hospital in Gaza's northern strip have threatened the lives of many seriously ill patients, ABC is reporting.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital has been struggling to care for patients since the outbreak of the latest round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023.

Due to the lack of power supply, the hospital's medical equipment faces frequent power outages.

Officials at Kamal Adwan said a large number of the equipment cannot function properly, resulting in the deaths of many critically ill children.

Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content