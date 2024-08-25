Gazan hospital faces frequent power outages, threatening patient’s lives

(KVIA) -- Frequent power outages at a hospital in Gaza's northern strip have threatened the lives of many seriously ill patients, ABC is reporting.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital has been struggling to care for patients since the outbreak of the latest round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023.

Due to the lack of power supply, the hospital's medical equipment faces frequent power outages.

Officials at Kamal Adwan said a large number of the equipment cannot function properly, resulting in the deaths of many critically ill children.