It’s been one year since the Oct. 7 attack that sparked war in the Middle East. The impacts on communities abroad, and here at home.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One year ago, Americans around the U.S. woke up to breaking news headlines detailing the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on a music festival in Israel. Over 1,200 people were killed, and Hamas took 254 people hostage.

Among those that lost their lives that day were 46 Americans, and 12 Americans were taken hostage. At least one of the American hostages has since been killed.

But the impact on Americans extends beyond those killed and taken hostage. Individuals and groups across the nation and locally, including those representing Jewish-Americans and Arab-Americans, have spoken out against hate in the U.S. and around the world.

According to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League, more than 106 anti-Semitic incidents have happened in Texas, and 10,000 in the U.S. since Oct. 7, 2023. ADL officials said that represents an approximate 112 percent increase in at least some parts of Texas, and over 200 percent increase nation-wide.

While data from the FBI detailing hate crimes against Arab-Americans has not yet been released for 2024, the bureau's 2023 data released last month indicates there were over 11,800 incidents within the U.S. reported to the FBI in the entire year of 2023, including before the Oct. 7 attack.