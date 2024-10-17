Harris says the killing of Sinwar is an opportunity ‘to finally end the war in Gaza’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris says the death of Hamas’ top leader, Yahya Sinwar, “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.” Harris made the comment Thursday at a Wisconsin college campus where she was campaigning. Harris said the war must end with Israel secure, the hostages released and the suffering in Gaza over. She said the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination. Israel says Sinwar was killed in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza. Harris says now “it is time for the day after to begin.”

