Ex-Evansville coach McCarty sues school for more than $75K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty is suing the school, saying it owes him more than $75,000 under the terms of the contract he signed four years ago. The federal lawsuit alleges the university didn’t fulfill its contractual obligations to the longtime Boston Celtics forward under a five-year contract he signed in 2018 that called for him to be paid a base salary of $240,000 that would increase by $10,000 annually. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the contract performance-based incentives, as well as a percentage of fundraising and ticket revenues. The university says it “fulfilled its contractual obligations” to McCarty, who was accused by a former student of sexually assaulting her. He denies the allegations.