Australia, Japan to sign ‘historic’ defense, security pact

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and Japan will sign a treaty on Thursday to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic” but which might anger China. Prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan will meet in a virtual summit to sign the agreement, which Morrison said “will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.” In a statement Wednesday, Morrison said the treaty “will, for the first time, provide a clear framework for enhanced interoperability and cooperation between our two forces.”