Police boot protesters from Florida Gov. DeSantis’ briefing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have removed a handful of community activists from a news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis after the group demanded to challenge the governor’s coronavirus policies. A live video feed of the confrontation Tuesday showed police handcuffing a protester and leading the rest of the group away after they refused to leave a state Health Department building in Jacksonville where the governor was set to hold a briefing. In the video, the group could be seen sitting in the news briefing room waiting for DeSantis to arrive, saying they wanted to talk to the governor. One of the protesters has been charged with trespassing.