Sweden prosecutes woman for recruiting son to fight in Syria

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish public prosecutors say they have charged a 49-year-old woman from Sweden with war crimes for allegedly assisting in getting her son to fight in Syria as a child soldier. The woman, who has been in custody in Sweden since September, is suspected of helping recruit on of her sons as a child soldier while they lived between 2013-2016 in Syrian territory once controlled by the Islamic State group. The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Tuesday this is the first time that Sweden has brought charges against an individual for abetting in recruiting child soldiers.