North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A group of North Carolina voters want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate. They say his actions surrounding the riot in Washington on Jan. 6 last year amount to engaging in an insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution. Lawyers filed a challenge of the Republican’s candidacy with the State Board of Elections on Monday. Cawthorn claimed President Joe Biden’s victory was fraudulent at Donald Trump’s rally that day and accused Republicans who weren’t fighting of trying to silence Trump’s supporters. The voters want to force Cawthorn to answer questions under oath before a special panel hears the case.