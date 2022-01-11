DeSantis: Freedom is good, COVID mandates, lockdowns are bad

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made clear in his State of the State speech that he likes teachers, first responders and freedom and he doesn’t like Dr. Anthony Fauci, critical race theory, abortion, illegal immigration and Burmese pythons. DeSantis opened his speech Tuesday with a subject he has hammered over and over again during the pandemic: Florida won’t be a lockdown state and mandates other states have imposed to fight the coronavirus don’t work. DeSantis is up for reelection in November and is eyeing a possible 2024 presidential run. His speech Tuesdday laid out a conservative agenda for 2022, including his vows to keep undocumented immigrants out of Florida.