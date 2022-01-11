Strong earthquake shakes Cyprus, Turkey, no damage reported

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ Geological Survey Department says a 6.1-magnitude earthquake has rattled the small island nation and has been felt throughout the east Mediterranean region. No damage or injuries have so far been reported. The powerful tremor occurred in the early hours of Tuesday and its epicenter was 50 kilometers (31 miles) off the island’s western coastline at a depth of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles). The Geological Survey Department said several aftershocks followed the main quake. The quake shook some out of their beds, especially in the island’s western district of Paphos where it was felt most strongly. Many along the Mediterranean coast of neighboring Turkey also felt the quake, but there have been no reports of casualties or damage.