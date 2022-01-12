Alabama woman who joined Islamic State stuck in refugee camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for a woman who left her Alabama home to join the Islamic State terror group plan to continue fighting for her and her young son even though the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal. The family of Hoda Muthana sued seeking her re-entry into the United States. While it’s not clear what might happen next, family attorney Christina Jump says they’re considering options. Muthana left suburban Birmingham in 2014 to join Islamic State and had a child there with a man who died. The government revoked her passport, and has denied her birthright citizenship saying her father was a diplomat for Yemen.