Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel near New Orleans

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY and MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal records show a severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans. Documents show the spill from the 16-inch pipeline occurred Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a levee in St. Bernard Parish. An October 2020 inspection of the 42-year-old line revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. But documents show the line kept operating and repairs were delayed after a subsequent inspection indicated the corrosion was not bad enough to require work immediately under federal regulations. The pipeline is operated by a subsidiary of New Jersey-based PBF Energy, Inc.