Tennessee close to banning residency requirements for police

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A growing group of Tennessee Republican is proposing a statewide ban on residency requirements for all first responders. Yet some see this latest move by Republican lawmakers as another attempt to preempt local decisions, particularly in Democratic-leaning cities like Memphis where white lawmakers have brushed aside concerns raised by Black leaders. Nationwide, questions have long swirled around whether residency requirements improve relationships between police and communities. Researchers point to the lack of studies backing their effectiveness. Police reform advocates argue there are more meaningful actions such as banning chokeholds or increasing accountability that departments could take to boost trust.