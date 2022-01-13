Funerals await for most victims of Bronx fire that killed 17

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in years are still awaiting burial after funerals began with services for two children killed by Sunday’s blaze in a Bronx apartment building. Community leaders have been huddling to make arrangements for the 17 dead. They included eight children. The vast majority of the dead had ties to the West African nation of Gambia. Funerals were held Wednesday in Harlem for two victims, 12-year-old Seydou Toure and 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou. Officials say a malfunctioning electrical space heater sparked the fire in a third-floor apartment and all the victims suffocated from the thick smoke that poured out of it.