WFP director for Afghanistan warns of “tsunami of hunger’

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

BRUSSELS (AP) — United Nations World Food Program senior official Mary-Ellen McGroarty is warning that Afghanistan is facing a “tsunami” of hunger because of a shortage of funds that’s needed to get food to people across the country. In an interview with The Associated Press, the WFP leader in Afghanistan urged the international community to put humanitarian necessity above political discussions and avoid disaster by making sure that aid money keeps reaching the Taliban-run country. According to the UN humanitarian organization, 22.8 million people face acute food shortages, including 8.7 million close to starvation.