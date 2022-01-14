Strong quake shakes Indonesia’s capital; no tsunami alert

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing buildings in the capital to sway, but there are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.6 quake was located in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles). Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in the capital, Jakarta. In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.