Federal judge halts Mississippi law requiring age verification for websites

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a Mississippi law that would require users of websites and other digital services to verify their age. The order came Monday as the law was set to take effect. A tech industry group sued Mississippi on June 7, arguing the law would unconstitutionally limit access to online speech for minors and adults. Legislators said they were trying to protect children from sexually explicit material. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden says while he recognizes the seriousness of the issue the state was trying to address, the Supreme Court has ruled laws dealing with speech are subject to strict scrutiny.

