Lawsuit says Pennsylvania county deliberately hid decisions to invalidate some mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania county’s elected commissioners are being sued over a policy adopted for this year’s primary in which people whose mail-in ballots were disqualified for technical violations say they were purposely not informed in time to fix errors. Seven disqualified primary voters, the local NAACP branch and the Center for Coalfield Justice sued Washington County’s election board on Monday. The lawsuit focuses on what the plaintiffs call “systematic and deliberate efforts” to conceal the policy by directing elections office staff not to tell voters who called that they had made errors that prevented their votes from being counted.

