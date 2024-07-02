Delaware judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit stemming from fatal police shooting of mentally ill woman

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to a dismiss a lawsuit involving the death of a mentally ill woman who was killed by a state trooper in 2021 after she fired a shotgun at him. The lawsuit alleges that state police used excessive force in shooting 51-year-old Kelly Rooks, and that they violated her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the federal Rehabilitation Act. State attorneys argued that police did not intentionally discriminate against Rooks, and that the lawsuit does not allege a pattern or practice of troopers mistreating people with disabilities.

