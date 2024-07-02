High court passes on case of Georgia man on death row who says Black jurors were wrongly purged

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider the case of a Black man on death row in Georgia who says his trial was unfair because the prosecutor improperly excluded Black jurors. A jury found Warren King guilty of murder and other crimes and sentenced him to die for the September 1994 shooting death of convenience store clerk Karen Crosby during a robbery in southeastern Georgia. The prosecutor had used strikes to eliminate 87.5% of eligible Black jurors and only 8.8% of eligible white jurors, all women. The Supreme Court did not give a reason Tuesday for declining to take the case. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissented.

