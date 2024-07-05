Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett shows an independence from majority view in recent opinions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett has been a firm member of the conservative Supreme Court supermajority she cemented four years ago on issues ranging from abortion to guns, but her latest opinions reflect an increasing willingness to occasionally step away from that bloc. She dissented in a case connected with the attack on the U.S. Capitol and another on air pollution. The nominee of former president Donald Trump took issue with some points in the majority rulings allowing him to stay on the ballot and giving him broad immunity from criminal prosecution. Experts say she’s a justice to watch, though the impact on the overall direction of the court remains unclear.

