Across Europe, leaders express relief mixed with concern about the French election result

BERLIN (AP) — Leaders across Europe reacted with relief mixed with concern to the results of the snap election in France. The far-right National Rally in France did not come out as the strongest party as many pro-European leaders had feared, but no one has a majority in the French parliament. That leaves France, a pillar of the EU, facing the prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis. The government in Germany, which together with France has long been viewed as the engine of European integration, expressed relief Monday that the nationalist far right was not the strongest party in the French parliament. In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed “enthusiasm” for the same thing.

