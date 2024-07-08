Ruling could permit a new reservoir for the water-starved Panama Canal, but it could take 6 years

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A court ruling could permit the construction of a new reservoir to feed the water-starved Panama Canal, but building it might take six years. The Panama Canal has reduced the maximum number of ships travelling the waterway due to a drought that has reduced the supply of fresh water needed to operate the locks. For years, Panama has wanted to build another reservoir to supplement the main supply of water from Lake Gatun. But a 2006 regulation prohibited the waterway from expansion outside its traditional watershed. The canal’s administrator said Monday that a recent ruling by Panama’s Supreme Court redefined the boundaries, possibly clearing the way for work.

