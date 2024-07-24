Eluned Morgan will be Wales’ first female leader as she takes over a troubled governing party

LONDON (AP) — Wales is set to get its first female leader. Eluned Morgan was chosen Wednesday to lead the governing Welsh Labour Party. She succeeds First Minister Vaughan Gething, who stepped down last week as party leader over a campaign donation scandal. Morgan is currently the Welsh health minister and was the only candidate to replace Gething. She was announced as the new party leader on Wednesday and will become first minister after a confirmation vote in Wales’ parliament, the Senedd. Gething quit amid criticism for accepting 200,000 pounds in donations during his leadership campaign from a recycling company whose owner had been found guilty of environmental offenses.

