Zhang Yufei hopes Chinese swimmers will be accepted as clean after dozens of tests ahead of Paris

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Zhang Yufei hopes her international rivals will believe she is competing clean. The Chinese swimming star estimates she took between 20 and 30 drug tests monthly in the lead up to the Paris Olympics. She won her preliminary race in 56.50 seconds during the first day of swimming competition at Paris La Defense Arena. She said afterward that she is anxious about what others are thinking about the Chinese team in the wake of a doping scandal revealed earlier this year from the lead up to Tokyo.

