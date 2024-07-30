A well-known Russian dissident is moved from prison along with others, their destinations unknown

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A lawyer for Ilya Yashin says the prominent Kremlin critic has been moved to an unknown destination from his prison where he was serving an 8 1/2-year sentence for criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine. The statement on the Telegram messaging app by Tatyana Solomina gave no further details. However, it noted that several other figures imprisoned for criticizing the military or for alleged extremist activity because of their work with the organization of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny also were moved. The movements prompted speculation on social media about whether they were in preparation for some kind of a prisoner swap.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.