Japan’s top automaker Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologizes

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota has reported more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of others acknowledged earlier. In Wednesday’s report, Toyota said it failed to carry out proper certification on seven models, including the Camry sedan and RAV 4 sport utility vehicle. The false tests included pedestrian protection, side collisions and steering impact. It said no safety problems were associated with the misconduct. People who own Toyota vehicles don’t need to take any action, and overseas production isn’t affected. Toyota’s chairman, Akio Toyoda, apologized in June while announcing massive testing irregularities. Production of some models in Japan was halted.

