Skip to Content
AP National News

Takeaways: A Project 2025 author makes plans, rallies loyalists as Trump aims for 2nd term

KVIA
By
Published 10:06 PM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Vought, a key architect of the controversial Project 2025, speaks as a general marshaling troops to tame a “woke and weaponized” federal government. Political opposition is “enemy fire that’s coming over the target,” he said recently. If former President Donald Trump wins a second term in November, Vought, his former White House budget chief, may get the opportunity to go on the offensive as a high-ranking member of the administration.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content