Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza

PARIS (AP) — Israel’s Olympic team said athletes have received threats as they compete in Paris. It comes amid larger tensions over Palestinian deaths during the war in Gaza. Yael Arad, president of the Israeli National Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the team had received “centralized” threats meant to generate “psychological terror” in athletes. Last week, Paris prosecutors opened an investigation into emailed death threats to Israeli athletes. The national cybercrime agency is looking into the leak of some Israeli athletes’ personal data online, which has since been taken down. Prosecutors also launched an inquiry into inciting racial hated after Israeli athletes received ’’discriminatory gestures” during an Israel-Paraguay match.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.