SUV crash that killed 9 family members followed matriarch’s 80th birthday celebration in Florida

It was a weekend to celebrate a beloved family matriarch, surrounded by generations of her loved ones at her disco-themed 80th birthday party. But it ended in absolute tragedy, after an SUV carrying 10 family members through South Florida careened off a two-lane country road and into a canal, killing 9 people, six of them children. Patricia Edwards’ extended family and loved ones had traveled from across the country to celebrate her on Saturday. But on Monday, officers found the 2023 Ford Explorer that was filled with her family had veered off a rural stretch of highway near Belle Glade and flipped upside down into a roadside canal.

