DNA search prompts arrest of Idaho murder suspect in 51-year-old cold case, California police say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an Idaho man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in California more than 50 years ago. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says DNA evidence led investigators to identify 75-year-old Michael Eugene Mullen as a suspect in the death of Nina “Nadine” Fischer in 1973. Mullen was arrested near Salmon, Idaho, on Wednesday. He is being held in jail in Idaho while awaiting extradition proceedings. Mullen’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Fischer was 31 and lived in San Rafael, California, with her husband and young daughter when she was killed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.