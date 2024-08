OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer. The spill happened Wednesday in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi. The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while. “Please use another route,” the department posted on X. “And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.’”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.