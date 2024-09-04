Break in the weather helps contain a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-biggest city

Associated Press

Residents of South Dakota’s second-biggest city remained on edge as a wildfire threatened to force evacuations for those living closest to it.

But the battle to contain the First Thunder Fire got a boost Wednesday from cooler weather and lighter winds. Officials were optimistic homes in Rapid City would remain safe.

The First Thunder Fire was reported Monday just a few miles from Rapid City, a community of 80,000 residents near Black Hills National Forest. Mount Rushmore National Memorial is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, but far out of harm’s way.

The fire burning nearly 160 acres was fueled by uncommonly hot and dry weather — Tuesday’s high in Rapid City was 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 Celsius), well above the normal early-September high of 75 (23.9 Celsius). Winds gusted to 45 mph.

As late as Tuesday evening, residents in an evacuation warning area of Rapid City were being told to pack their bags, gather vital belongings and be prepared to leave.

By Wednesday morning, the temperature was far cooler, the winds calmer and the air more humid.

“Firefighters got a good handle on the wildfire last night,” an update from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said. “It’s currently at 157 acres. Weather conditions are very favorable today. They are mopping up a large portion on the west side and are hoping to get everything contained and under control today.”

Officials don’t yet know what caused the fire that burned across a steep, rocky area. No structural damage was immediately reported.

Other wildfires were burning across the western U.S.

In Northern California, there was no containment of a growing wildfire that forced hundreds of people to flee their homes in the remote mountain community of Sierra Brooks, home to about 500 people. Authorities expanded evacuation orders Tuesday evening after strong winds pushed flames through dry brush and timber about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe. The Bear Fire grew to more than 4.7 square miles (12.1 square kilometers) and sent up a plume of smoke visible about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away in Reno, Nevada.

In South Dakota, Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said those who live in the Rapid City area are in a “red zone” where wildfires can happen at virtually any time.

“You need to be prepared for that,” Harvey said at a news conference Tuesday. “These kind of events can happen on a year-round basis. There is no longer a defined fire season.”

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun on Tuesday had urged residents to gather up key documents such as birth certificates, social security cards and vital financial information, along with priceless photographs and prescriptions.

Residents living near the fire also were urged to come up with a plan for what to do with pets if evacuations are necessary. A Rapid City animal hospital was prepared to take in small animals. For larger animals, a fairgrounds was set up for displaced livestock.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.