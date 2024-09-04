Republican Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she’ll be voting for Democrat Kamala Harris for president. Cheney made that announcement at an event at Duke University in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Cheney was a conservative Republican who co-chaired the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. She became an outspoken Trump critic and the former president targeted her Wyoming seat during the 2022 Republican primaries. Cheney lost that contest. She has remained vocal about the danger she believes Trump poses to democracy. On Wednesday she said voters don’t have the “luxury” of writing in another candidate or voting third party to stop Trump.

