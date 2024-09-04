Missouri man charged in 1993 slaying of woman after his DNA matched evidence, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man has been charged in the 1993 rape and slaying of a young Indianapolis woman after his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene and on the victim’s body. Fifty-two-year-old Dana Shepherd of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Boone County, Missouri, on murder, felony murder and rape charges in the killing of 19-year-old Carmen Van Huss. He’s being held without bond at a Missouri jail, pending an extradition hearing. Van Huss’ father found her dead in her Indianapolis apartment in March 1993 after she failed to show up for work. An autopsy showed she had been raped and was stabbed 61 times.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.